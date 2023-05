In the face of escalating tensions in outer space, a senior military official stated the United States stands ready to defend its interests using anti-satellite technologies. Brigadier General Jesse Morehouse of the US Space Command spoke candidly on Thursday, assuring, "The United States of America is ready to fight tonight in space if we have to."

The warning is directed at adversaries such as Russia and China and offers a reassuring message to US allies. Morehouse added, "If someone was to threaten the United States of America, or any of our interests, including those of our allies and partners with whom we have treaties of mutual defense support, we are ready to fight tonight." These comments were made at the US embassy in London and reported by The Guardian.