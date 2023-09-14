Time for the US to regulate AI? Tech CEOs and lawmakers meet

US lawmakers met with the who’s who of the tech industry on Wednesday to discuss regulations for artificial intelligence and potentially work towards a law that protects US citizens from the dangers of the technology.

In attendance were Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and AFL-CIO labor federation President Liz Shuler, reported Reuters.

It's these tech behemoths that are almost solely responsible for the progress that has been taking place in AI at the speed of light. While the language and topics discussed in the forum were mostly around generative AI, other areas of tech like robotics, IoT, and natural language processing were also taken into consideration.