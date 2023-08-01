US to turn Cold War era atomic bomb sites into clean energy production arenas

The largest solar power generation site in the US could be built on land which once was home to atomic bombs during the Cold War era, Reuters reported. The lands owned by the Department of Energy (DOE) are slowly being made available for clean energy projects.

During the Cold War, the US built up massive stockpiles of nuclear weapons and distributed them across various states. Some of these sites remain active to this date and were recently under scrutiny from a Chinese surveillance balloon.

Many sites are no longer functional but occupy large tracts of land which can be repurposed, especially for land-intensive projects such as solar and wind farms. The US government has cleared the roadmap for a few sites.