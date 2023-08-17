US schools ask ChatGPT to help ban 'obscene' library books

The schools in Iowa’s Mason City are asking ChatGPT if a certain book contains a description or depiction of sex. If the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot answers in the affirmative, then the school removes that book from its library.

This comes three months after Iowa passed legislation that wants children’s reading materials to be ‘age-appropriate.’ The law was signed by the state’s Republican governor Kim Reynolds.

The legislation passed in May 2023 stipulates that children in grades one to six be not given gender identity education. The legislation also says that knowledge of AIDS, HPV, and HPV vaccines be not given to students belonging to that age group.