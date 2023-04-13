US Air National Guardsman, 21, arrested in connection with Pentagon documents leak

Teixeira, who was arrested in the driveway of his home clad in red shorts and an olive T-shirt by heavily armed agents in body armor, works in the intelligence section of the National Guard. Critically, he is also the leader of the chat group Thug Shaker Central where the leaked documents were first disseminated, according to a Guardian report. That group, made up of 20 to 30 teens and young men was mostly a clearing house for gun appreciation, "racist memes", and video gaming before it became the center of an international intelligence scandal.

Given the nature of the documents leaked, it had been suspected that the leaker was a military insider, and given Teixeira's connection to the chat group from whence the documents spread like a wildfire to other corners of the internet, the swiftness of Teixeira's arrest should hardly come as a surprise.

At least 300 documents in that chat were seen by the New York Times, though this represents a fraction of the number of documents that have may been exposed. Given the sensitivity of many of the documents, like those around the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies' knowledge of the conflict, it's highly likely that the damage from the revelations to the US government will only grow with time.