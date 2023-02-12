US jet shoots mysterious flying object over Canada, second in 2 days

"I ordered the takedown of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Sunday.

"@NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," he said.

The choice to fire down the object was decided "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of their militaries," the White House said in a statement.

On Saturday afternoon, the U.S. sent out an F-22 for the third time this week to shoot down a mysterious target.

An F-22 had previously shot down a cylindrical object above Alaskan airspace, which prompted the subsequent action. This follows the popping of the Chinese "spy balloon" earlier this week.

Cylindrical object

Anita Anand, Canada's Minister of Defense, said that the object, which seemed to be a small cylindrical object, was flying at the height of about 40,000 feet and constituted a plausible threat to the security of commercial aircraft.

The target was shot down in the Yukon, 100 miles from the U.S.-Canada border, and both American and Canadian planes took part in the operation.

The U.S. Defense Department is getting ready to gather and examine the object's debris in Alaska as Canadian authorities carry out recovery operations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation closely collaborates with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.