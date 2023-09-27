US Space Force wants to setup a hotline with China

US Space Force wants to setup a hotline with ChinaIt has not breached the topic directly with Chinese counterparts but if the US calls, will China respond?Ameya Paleja| Sep 27, 2023 08:54 AM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 08:54 AM ESTcultureAmidst tensions, does US want China to open up about its space programs?Oleksii Liskonih/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The US Space Force, the youngest branch of the military has internally discussed setting up a space hotline with China, in case of emergencies. The revelation, reported by Reuters, came from the U.S. commander General Chance Saltzman who is currently in Japan, exploring options to set up a local branch of his force in the eastern nation. The US and China are locked in a space race with both countries looking to dominate the next era of space exploration where humanity is looking to go to the Moon and even beyond. China entered the space race much later than the US but has made steady advances to become the third nation in the world to build its own space station. See Also Related China to initiate works on its broadband mega constellation later this year Chinese startup becomes first in history to reach orbit on first attempt China's space agency reportedly tested a Stirling converter in orbit Last year, China also launched a mysterious spaceplane that landed back on Earth in May after completing 276 days in orbit. No other nation is aware of its mission which China deemed a "complete success". Technology developed for space missions can also be used for military purposes and China will be no exception to this. China's technological advancesIn addition to making gains in the low-Earth orbit, China has also set its eyes on the Moon and has plans to rival NASA's Artemis Program by the end of the decade. This includes setting up a permanent base on the Moon. Back on Earth, the eastern nation has been developing technology to take down satellites and more recently was caught spying over the US mainland using surveillance balloons. With support from the Chinese government, space startups have demonstrated the use of methane as rocket fuel and are also looking to set up a 13,000 satellite mega constellation to provide space-based broadband services. The resultant increase in space traffic poses a high risk for assets from other countries too and this is where a space hotline can come in handy. With increasing number of spacecraft, risks have increased in spacedottedhippo/iStock How will China respond? Speaking to Reuters, Saltzman confirmed that the discussions were held within the Space Force and it was up to President Biden and the State Department to take the lead on such discussions with other countries. Nevertheless, the major concern remains on how China might react to such a proposal. During the recent spy-balloon episode, China rejected calls from the US Defense Department and blamed the US for not creating an atmosphere for dialogue and exchange, AP had then reported. A hotline offer might also be seen as a US attempt to get China to open up about its space program, which it chooses to remain tightlipped about. The US and its ally Japan, are also concerned about China's intentions in the Indo-Pacific in the light of Russian aggression in Ukraine, where space-based war capabilities have played a role. The US ally is worried that China might take a similar course of action in Taiwan, which is democratically governed but is seen by China as an integral part of its own landmass. The US and Japan are exploring the establishment of a branch of the Space Force in Japan on the lines of one recently established in South Korea, the Reuters report added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You 12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outHuge star unleashes surprising mass prior to supernovaAntimatter attracted by gravity find CERN scientistsMihai Gruieti: ‘AI doesn’t take jobs, it transforms them’Could a gene switch off anxiety?Can AI accurately identify patients with respiratory symptoms?US intelligence agencies may get AI intel bots soonUS Navy's first active giant 'Triton' drone squadron now liveBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source? Job Board