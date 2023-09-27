US Space Force wants to setup a hotline with China

The US Space Force, the youngest branch of the military has internally discussed setting up a space hotline with China, in case of emergencies. The revelation, reported by Reuters, came from the U.S. commander General Chance Saltzman who is currently in Japan, exploring options to set up a local branch of his force in the eastern nation.

The US and China are locked in a space race with both countries looking to dominate the next era of space exploration where humanity is looking to go to the Moon and even beyond. China entered the space race much later than the US but has made steady advances to become the third nation in the world to build its own space station.