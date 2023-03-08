US a step closer to banning TikTok, as White House backs Senate bill

As Reuters reported, Democratic Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Intelligence Committee, stated that the bill would allow the Commerce Department to impose restrictions up to and including a ban on TikTok and other technologies that pose risks to national security. He added that it would also apply to foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.”

TikTok said in a statement that any "U.S. ban on TikTok is a ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide," criticizing the measure.

The bill would compel Gina Raimondo, secretary of commerce, to recognize and respond to external risks to goods and services involving information and communications technology. The office of Raimondo declined to respond.

Because of concerns that user data might get into the hands of the Chinese government and jeopardize Western security interests, TikTok has come under growing assault.

Democrats' and Republicans' consensus

Together with 12 senators from both Democrats and Republicans have joined Warner and John Thune in presenting the bill.