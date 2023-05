The state of Delaware is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence to keep citizens safe from possible weather threats by predicting them early and broadcasting alerts.

Home to some of the most beautiful beaches on the East Coast, Delaware recovered from a COVID slump to attract a record number of 28.3 million visitors in 2021, expected to be surpassed by 2022 figures to be released later this year.

However, these numbers, combined with limited exit routes and low elevation, make the state susceptible to massive flooding.

Delaware’s transportation department controls over 90% of roads in the state and is responsible for evacuations during high water. Although evacuation-type procedures stemming from floods have become a common sight during the tourism season, standing water on roads renders most direct routes out of town more dangerous than sheltering in place.