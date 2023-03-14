Trending
Sony EYE nanosatellite
Brunt Ice Shelf
AUKUS deal
B21 Raider Images
AI Art Generator
WORMS Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

US to transfer nuclear submarine technology to Australia under new AUKUS deal

The move uses a loophole in the NPT and prompts fears of nuclear proliferation.
Ameya Paleja
| Mar 14, 2023 08:02 AM EST
Created: Mar 14, 2023 08:02 AM EST
culture
A nuclear submarine at dusk
A nuclear submarine at dusk

LockieCurrie/iStock 

The U.S. will lend its advanced nuclear propulsion technology to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia as it looks to counter the rising influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region. This is the first major agreement under the AUKUS pact, a trilateral arrangement that was set up 18 months ago with the U.K., the U.S., and Australia as signatories.

Back in September 2021, when the AUKUS pact was announced, the U.S. had confirmed that it would help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Since the country-continent has resolved to remain a nuclear-free nation, the move had raised the doubts over how this arrangement would be worked out. Diplomats of the three nations have spent the last 18 months ironing out the details of this arrangement, which was publicized in San Diego, yesterday.

Under the arrangement, the U.S. will supply its nuclear propulsion technology to Australia, making it the only country in the world after the U.K. to have gained such access. This will help advance Australia's diesel engine-powered submarine fleet and allow it to carry out long-range strikes.

To ensure Australia's commitment to remain a nuclear-free country, Australian personnel will be trained in the U.S. and the U.K. The fissile material for the submarines will be provided in welded units and not require refueling in their lifetime. Australia will also not reprocess or enrich spent fuel and does not plan to acquire any equipment that could process the fuel and turn it into a usable nuclear weapon.

A loophole in Non-Proliferation Treaty

China has accused AUKUS of violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that was signed by nations in 1968 and called the arrangement that could be used as a precedent to remove nuclear safeguards.

Most Popular

The country is referring is paragraph 14 which allows fissile material for non-explosive military use to be exempt from inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). China has dubbed it a "textbook case of double standard" that will damage the effectiveness of the international non-proliferation system.

The AUKUS deal uses provisions of paragraph 14 after the three nations and IAEA could not find a way where the agency could carry out inspections without losing its authority over the timing of the visit while the nations were unwilling to showcase their military's capabilities to an international team of inspectors.

With the deal setting a precedent, Experts are worried that other nations will also look to remove nuclear fuel from safeguards and it will allow the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

This report contains information that first appeared on the BBC and The Guardian.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
How did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles

The period spanning the 1960s to the 1980s was a very auspicious time for space exploration. It began with the Moon Race, which culminated in the Moon Landing, and ended with the creation of the Space Shuttle and the first space stations.

Matthew S. Williams | 12/4/2022
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
sciencepremiumScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Sade Agard| 10/24/2022
Eyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
sciencepremiumEyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
Deena Theresa| 8/6/2022
More Stories
culture
Mysterious 'dead nails' found in ancient burial site
Nergis Firtina| 3/14/2023
culture
Meta will cut another 10,000 jobs, according to company memo
Can Emir| 3/14/2023
culture
Israeli-based company’s lab-grown meat could be on restaurant menus by 2025
Sejal Sharma| 3/14/2023