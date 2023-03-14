US to transfer nuclear submarine technology to Australia under new AUKUS deal

Back in September 2021, when the AUKUS pact was announced, the U.S. had confirmed that it would help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines. Since the country-continent has resolved to remain a nuclear-free nation, the move had raised the doubts over how this arrangement would be worked out. Diplomats of the three nations have spent the last 18 months ironing out the details of this arrangement, which was publicized in San Diego, yesterday.

Under the arrangement, the U.S. will supply its nuclear propulsion technology to Australia, making it the only country in the world after the U.K. to have gained such access. This will help advance Australia's diesel engine-powered submarine fleet and allow it to carry out long-range strikes.

To ensure Australia's commitment to remain a nuclear-free country, Australian personnel will be trained in the U.S. and the U.K. The fissile material for the submarines will be provided in welded units and not require refueling in their lifetime. Australia will also not reprocess or enrich spent fuel and does not plan to acquire any equipment that could process the fuel and turn it into a usable nuclear weapon.

A loophole in Non-Proliferation Treaty

China has accused AUKUS of violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that was signed by nations in 1968 and called the arrangement that could be used as a precedent to remove nuclear safeguards.