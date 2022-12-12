US will beat China to the Moon, says NASA chief

On Sunday afternoon, the uncrewed Orion capsule of the Artemis I mission completed its 1.4 million miles (2.3 million km) journey to the Moon and back and splashed down 100 miles off the coast of Mexico's Baja Peninsula.

While details on how the spacecraft performed during its 25.5-day trip are still not public, an incident-free launch and recovery mean that NASA can largely stick to its schedule for sending crewed missions next and landing on the Moon before 2026. The last time U.S. astronauts went to the Moon, they were competing with Russia. This time around, it is China that is looking to achieve the same goals.

China's Moon missions

The Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) has been heading the Chinese Lunar Exploration Project (CLEP), which is more commonly known as the Chang'e Project. Consisting of orbiters, landers, rovers, and sample return missions, the project saw its first spacecraft launch in 2007 and also aims for a crewed mission before the end of the decade.

Like NASA's Artemis Program, the Chang'e project also aims to set up a base station on the South Pole of the Moon, and it will therefore be crucial to see who reaches there first. Like NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), China too, is building its own version of a megarocket, IEEE Spectrum said in a report.