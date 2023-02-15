Utah's 50-year sterilization program victimized at least 830 people

The research was undertaken by James Tabery, a professor in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Utah and lead author, and his co-authors. The paper detailing the findings appeared today in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas.

Who were the eugenicists?

Eugenicists believe in eliminating so-called ills through genetics and heredity and thereby supposedly perfecting human beings. According to them, the use of methods such as involuntary sterilization, segregation, and social exclusion would get rid of individuals deemed to be unfit.

The eugenic movement, which was quite popular across the United States in the early-20th century, combined "pseudoscientific ideas about the existence of genes for complex traits like criminality and poverty with racist and ableist biases about what lives were worth living". These were to decide who in society was "fit" and worthy of producing offspring and who was "unfit" and unworthy.

Utah State Training School. Utah State Historical Society

What was the eugenic sterilization program?

Utah was one of 32 states that passed legislation permitting the sterilization of people on eugenic grounds. More than 60,000 people were sterilized across America to mold human populations into the eugenic ideal.

People institutionalized at the Utah State Hospital, Utah State Prison, and Utah State Industrial School and deemed to be "habitually sexually criminal, insane, idiotic, imbecile, feeble-minded or epileptic, and by the laws of heredity is the probable parent of socially inadequate off-spring likewise afflicted", were authorized to be sterilized after Utah's sterilization law was passed in 1925.

And when the Utah State Training School (now Utah State Developmental Center) opened in the early 1930s to care for the "feebleminded," the law was revised to include patients there too. The institutionalized program peaked in Utah in the 1940s and didn’t end until 1974.

The publication uncovered information on every documented case

The publication comprises demographic information on almost every documented case that took place in Utah. The research team was able to estimate the number of sterilization survivors still living in 2023 to be approximately 54 (36 women and 18 men), with an average age of 78. The results are noteworthy as there was no single eugenics board overseeing the sterilizations in Utah.