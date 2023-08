A team of archaeologists in Poland has made a shocking discovery: the 400-year-old skeleton of a child buried face-down with an iron padlock on its foot. The bizarre burial was meant to prevent the child from rising from the dead and haunting the living, according to the researchers.

The child, who was between 5 and 7 years old when she died, was buried in the 17th century in a village graveyard in Pień, near the northern city of Bydgoszcz. The graveyard was used for “abandoned souls” and poor people who could not afford a proper funeral in a churchyard.

Undead or myth?

As Live Science reports, the child’s skeleton was found near another unusual burial: that of a woman who was buried with a sickle over her neck and a padlock on her foot. She was also believed to be a potential revenant or an undead creature that could harm the living. She was found last year by the same team of archaeologists from the Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń.