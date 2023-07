Scientists have evaluated how different plant-based and meat-based diets impact the environment in various ways.

This new study conducted by the University of Oxford found that the environmental impact of a plant-based diet is only 30 percent that of a high-meat diet.

The evaluation of the environmental impact

According to The Conversation, they examined the food data of as many as 55,000 individuals.

This vast set of dietary data was obtained from major cancer and nutrition research that gathered information on the same individuals in the UK for over two decades. Over the course of 12 months, the research participants reported what they ate and drank.

The information gathered was then classified into six categories: “vegan, vegetarian, fish-eaters, and low-, medium-, and high-meat-eaters based on their self-reported dietary habits.”