Venice canals have turned a fluorescent green and no one knows why

The famed Venice canals have been hit with another mysterious development three months after it was reported that they had run dry on account of climate change.

This time, a patch in the canals has turned a shade of fluorescent green. And no one has any idea why.

It reminded us of the Chicago River, which is intentionally died green every year in celebration of St Patrick's Day. But Sunday wasn't St Patrick's Day, and these two water bodies are separated by a distance of over 4,500 miles.

A debate on how the canals turned green overnight is rife on Twitter, with people speculating that it could be a result of eco-vandalism or an overgrowth of algae. The former hasn’t been ruled out since no environmental groups have taken responsibility yet, reported CNN.