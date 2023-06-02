Very powerful AI may be banned, warns UK govt adviser

As AI continues to develop at a rapid rate, concerns have been raised by experts and the so-called AI ‘godfathers’ about the imminent risks it could pose to people's privacy, human rights, and safety.

Amid steps taken by the United Kingdom government and the European Union, in partnership with the U.S, to regulate the technology, a member of the non-statutory AI Council of the U.K. government has said that the very powerful artificial general intelligence (AGI) systems may eventually have to be banned.

Marc Warner, the CEO of the AI company Faculty, is a member of the AI Council, an independent expert committee providing advice to the UK Government on the AI ecosystem.