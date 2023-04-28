VFX technology de-ages Harrison Ford by around 40 years in new Indiana Jones film

Moviegoers will be in for a pleasant surprise as they’re taken back to the 1940s in the opening sequence of the latest Indiana Jones film ‘Dials of Destiny’. With the help of a new VFX technology, famed protagonist Indiana Jones, played by 79-year-old Harrison Ford, has been de-aged to appear around the age he was in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, which was released in 1981. The character was around 30-40 years old back then.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, the Director of the fifth and possibly the last part of the Indiana Jones pentalogy, James Mangold said that Harrison Ford will look like a very young Jones for 25 minutes out of a total running time of approximately 2 hours and 22 minutes.