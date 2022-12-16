Watch video of F-35 pilot ejecting after almost crash landing on the ground

The vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) ability available on jets such as the F-35 allows the fighter aircraft to fly in and out of spaces without requiring extensive runways. The U.S. Marine Corps have used the ability for the F-35Bs deployed on assault ships.

How does vertical landing work?

Built by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is powered by a Pratt & Whitney F135 engine that can deliver a pressure ratio of 20 for a powered lift and 35 when in cruise mode. The engine's turbines are designed to deliver enormous amounts of thrust, and the vectoring nozzle on the aircraft can be turned by 95 degrees in just 2.5 seconds to deliver vertical thrust.

Teaming up with a Rolls Royce-supplied power lift fan with a diameter of over four feet (1.3 m) and can produce 80kN of thrust force, the systems have two jet streams below the fuselage that interact with the ground and spread outward.

As the flow from one jet approaches the flow from another, an upward jet resembling a fountain is created, referred to as the fountain effect. As the fountain jets interact on the bottom of the fuselage, the lift is created, which is used during take-off.

A secondary flow curves around the bottom edges of the fuselage, which detracts from the lift and is referred to as suckdown, which can be tapped into when landing.

What happened in Texas?

As seen in the video above, the aircraft was performing a landing maneuver at the naval air base and descended from a hover toward the ground. As the landing gear touched the ground, the aircraft bounced back up into the air, and the nose of the aircraft hit the ground, and the fighter went into a spin.