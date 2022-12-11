Video streaming as polluting as driving? See the new calculations

How do we reach this conclusion? Surprisingly, making these estimates is fairly complicated. This is due to two reasons: we do not have good data to start with, and even when we do, the comparison with other human activities is often difficult to make. In a September 2022 report, “Data Centres and Data Transmission Networks”, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated:

This is remarkable given that we have been able to estimate quite accurately phenomena that are much more complex. In this case, we would only need quantitative information – the electrical energy and the amount of data used – that can be determined with great accuracy. The current situation is not acceptable and should be addressed soon by policymakers.

Talking of tons of CO2 emitted, kilowatt-hours for electricity, cubic meters for gas, liters of gasoline, and cars’ horsepower creates confusion in many, including academics. Most people would not be able to say how much energy they use daily nor what level of emissions these activities cause. But they would be able to tell you right away their salary or monthly rent. The ease of talking about money lies in the fact that we humans long ago decided that a commonly held currency was the best way to trade disparate things. We don’t do this for our energy use, hence the difficulty.

There is no reason not to change the situation, however: the beauty of the concept of “energy” is that nature gave it to us as a number that is mysteriously conserved even when we change its form – for example, from electrical to thermal. Hence, we can always convert it into a single convenient unit, which would make it easy for us to understand the impact of our activities on the planet, including digital ones.

Apples to apples

Let’s see how this could work by spelling out some examples. We choose the energy unit to be the kilowatt-hour (kWh). This proposal was made by David MacKay in his 2008 book Sustainable Energy, Without the Hot Air. Why is the amount of energy used rather than the CO2 emitted? On the global level, the two concepts are equivalent, given that CO2 emissions are proportional to the amount of non-renewable energy produced. But almost none of us has an intuitive idea of what a ton of CO2 is, let alone its global scale values, or how it is generated. On the contrary, almost all of us can read an energy bill and relate it to what was done at home.