Vikings abandoned the Greenland settlement due to sea-level rise, finds study

One of archaeology's long-standing mysteries has revolved around seafaring warriors: the famous Vikings.

Roughly between 985 and 1450, they occupied and flourished in parts of Greenland. However, the Vikings mysteriously abandoned the region, which begs the question, "Why did they leave the Eastern Settlement?" There are numerous theories that speculate on the causes of this.

A new Harvard University study offers one possible explanation. The study blamed the sea-level rise in southwest Greenland for forcing Vikings to flee the area.

They witnessed the sea level by up to 3.3 meters.

The team specifically studied the Viking settlement from 1000 to 1450. It was discovered that during this time period, there was a significant increase in sea level of up to 3.3 meters. This rise is expected to be "two to six times the rate of 20th-century sea-level rise."

During this period, up to 75 percent of the Viking settlement was found to be within a thousand meters of the flooding area.

The region's changing landscape would have made it difficult for Vikings to survive. Previous research estimated the factors that contributed to their departure, such as "social unrest, economic turmoil, political issues, and environmental change."