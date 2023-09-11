Virgin Galactic launched fossilized human remains to space

Virgin Galactic completed its third commercial suborbital spaceflight on September 8.

Aside from the three private astronauts aboard the company's spaceplane, Virgin Galactic also launched fossilized remains of ancient humans to suborbital space.

"Fossils from Homo naledi and Australopithecus sediba become the oldest astronauts to travel to space, flying on Virgin Galactic's spaceship VSS Unity," a press statement from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, which collaborated with Virgin Galactic on the initiative, explained.

Virgin Galactic's third commercial spaceflight

Virgin Galactic did not reveal the names of the three private astronauts aboard its VSS Unity spaceplane this time, and it did not share live footage of the "Galactic 03" flight either.