Virgin Orbit to halt operations, furlough nearly all employees

In a statement released in January, shortly after the failure of the launch, the company said, “Though the mission did not achieve its final orbit, by reaching space and achieving numerous significant first-time achievements, it represents an important step forward.”

Virgin Orbit shares fell about 33% in after-hours trading from its Wednesday close of $1.01 a share, reported CNBC. The stock has slid steadily from its debut of nearly $10 a share in December 2021.

Furlough will be unpaid

The top bosses briefed the staff on Wednesday about the dire situation. According to the people who were at the briefing, it was announced that the furlough would be unpaid, though employees have the option of cashing in paid time off (PTO). Only a small team will continue to work at the offices, while the company will move up the payroll by a week to Friday.

Speaking to Reuters, the company confirmed the pause in operations but did not give details on the furloughs.