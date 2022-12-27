Virtual workspaces are the next big thing in virtual work

What was amiss in them was the casual conversations that happened before the meetings or in the break room afterward, which brought a sense of togetherness and belonging among team members. Now, startups are looking to bring this into virtual work through virtual offices.

What is a virtual office?

Virtual offices are online spaces that people can log into when they are working, even though they do not have a scheduled meeting. It isn't anything like Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse-based vision of a futuristic office, where people float around in their avatars.

Instead, team members are present inside the space that they can customize to look like an office, which can include a conference room or even a kitchen if team members desire. The availability of other members of the team can be displayed with color codes and spontaneous conversations can happen by simply tapping on a member when available to talk.

Virtual office startups believe that giving employees the option to connect beyond online meetings will boost connectedness. If needed, an office dog could be added to the space, adding more personal touches to the area.

Why is it important?

When work turned remote during the pandemic, bosses feared productivity losses. However, the freedom to work from anywhere resulted in greater productivity, and many companies are turning to a hybrid working model.

However, employee engagement is lost. Studies have shown that connections between co-workers were lost for the first time in this decade due to the pandemic. Since informal communication outside of scheduled meetings contributes to team unity, a virtual office space can provide a platform that online meetings do not.