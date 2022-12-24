Vladimir Putin’s technophobia out of the fear of espionage could cost him Ukraine war

"He has long refused to use the internet for fear of digital surveillance, Russian and U.S. officials have said, making him more dependent on briefing documents compiled by ideologically aligned advisers," cited the report.

It can take several days for battlefield reports to reach Mr. Putin's desk, making them frequently out of date, as per sources familiar with the situation.

The journal claims that commanders on the front lines first provide information about the battlefield to the Federal Security Service (FSB), which then relays it to the Russian Security Council. The information is then given to Putin via the council's secretary.

Putin did occasionally access the internet, however, the Russian president doesn't own a smartphone, according to a Russian state media report from 2020.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, stated back then, "he doesn't have a smartphone, it's simply impossible."

Cost of delayed information on Ukraine invasion

When a call came in for the commanding officer on the front line, via an encrypted line from Moscow, in late September, Russian troops were losing the battle for Lyman, a tiny city in eastern Ukraine.