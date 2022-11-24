Marvelous engineering of Voyager: The aircraft that traveled around the world without refueling

A 25,000-mile circumnavigation of the globe

The aircraft departed from and landed at Edwards Air Force Base in the Southern California desert. In September of 2013, Dick Rutan recounted the Voyager's almost 25,000-mile circumnavigation of the globe to employees at NASA's Dryden Flight Research Center.

"I got to really hate this airplane. I felt not only was it not going to work, but I would probably die in it," Rutan said of the Voyager, the aircraft his brother Burt Rutan designed. "Yes, it had terrible flying qualities, but it had to make it around the world. Burt knew that it must have major compromises to make it around the world."

What was fundamentally a flying fuel tank, the Voyager lifted off Edwards' main runway early in the morning of December 14, 1986, rolling down almost the entire length of the 15,000-foot-long runway and scraping off one of its wingtip winglets before it became airborne. When it came back down on the same runway shortly after 8 a.m. on December 23 after nine days, three minutes, and 44 seconds in the air, it had less than two hours' worth of fuel remaining.