This new VR headset will kill you if you die in an online game

While this might sound much like a VR version of the popular Netflix series Squid Game, instead of players signing up for the event, it is the VR headset that transports them to Aincrad, the online stage of the game.

Palmer has acknowledged in his blog post that the popularity of SOA soared alongside his Oculus headsets, and Japan was soon the company's second-largest market.

How does the headset kill?

Palmer's version of the NerveGear uses explosive charges instead that are directed toward the gamer's head and will kick in when his game ends in the VR world. The charges have been linked to a narrow-band photo sensor that will pick up red flashes of a specific frequency on the display of the headset and fire, killing the user instantly.

It is likely that Palmer picked up the charges while working on his defense assignments, The Vice reported. Otherwise, it would be quite difficult to hide this construct from his employers, regulators, and contract manufacturers.

The headset in the fictional piece is also deadly if the gamer tries to tamper with it. Palmer also wants to add that feature to the headgear that he has designed. According to the blog post, Palmer is doing all this to increase the threat of consequences of playing the game, which makes them feel more real than any other graphic upgrade can offer.