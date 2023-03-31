'Vulkan files': Leaked papers reveal Russia's cyberwarfare strategies

"People should know the dangers of this," said the whistleblower who leaked the documents.

"Because of the events in Ukraine, I decided to make this information public. The company is doing bad things, and the Russian government is cowardly and wrong."

"I am angry about the invasion of Ukraine and the terrible things that are happening there. I hope you can use this information to show what is happening behind closed doors," added the source.

Programs that encouraged social media misinformation and remote training to interfere with systems that regulate rail, aviation, and sea traffic were among those cited.

The source of the leaked documents is unknown, but they were provided to a German reporter in the aftermath of Russia's attack on Ukraine, claim reports.

The source later shared the data and additional information with the Munich-based investigative startup Paper Trail Media.

Journalists from 11 media organizations, including The Guardian, Washington Post, and Le Monde, have been looking into the data for several months as part of a group organized by Paper Trail Media and Der Spiegel.

The hacking target included a nuclear power plant

The records provide a unique look at the covert business dealings of Russia's military and intelligence services, including producing software for the infamous elite hacking group Sandworm.