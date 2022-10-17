Watch: An 18-year-old built the 'entire known' Universe on Minecraft, block by block

Slayton's universe on Minecraft is mind-blowing, with the most stupendous views that could easily pass off as realistic elements. Under the handle ChrisDaCow on his Instagram, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube handles, Slayton has been posting videos of his Minecraft builds since 2019. Perhaps then, it is no surprise that the high school graduate spent months perfecting what is possibly his biggest 'build' yet.

"Everyone freaks out about the power and expansiveness of the universe, which I never really got that much," he told The New York Times. After working for a month and 15 days to build the celestial world and an additional two weeks to create a YouTube video unveiling it, "I realized even more how beautiful it is," he said.

The teenager had documented the project on his YouTube channel, which has 3.7 million views as of now, and shared the building process on a viral Reddit thread.

Christopher referred the Pillars of Creation space photo to create the marvel. ChrisDaCow

Zooming into the Earth first

Slayton first began on home ground. "The only way to truly appreciate the beauty of our planet is by jumping out of an airplane," he said in the video. And so he skydived from an airplane to gauge the planet better.

But, though Slayton felt like he saw a lot, it wasn't nearly enough to build the entire planet. So, he referred to his "trusty friend, the globe". It helped him "measure the exact location of every continent to perfectly replicate the planet."