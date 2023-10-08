Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome tested by Hamas’ massive attack

Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome tested by Hamas’ massive attackHamas launched a massive rocket and ground attack on Israel, testing its Iron Dome system and security apparatus.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 08, 2023 04:19 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 04:19 AM ESTcultureIsrael's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.Reuters Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Israel is facing one of the most intense and coordinated attacks from the Gaza Strip, where the militant group Hamas has launched over 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes and infiltrated into Israeli towns with hundreds of gunmen. The attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, surprised Israel, which had to activate its Iron Dome system to intercept the incoming projectiles and mobilize its troops to repel the invaders.Iron Dome SystemThe Iron Dome system is a sophisticated air defense system that can detect and destroy rockets, mortars, artillery shells, and drones aimed at populated areas or strategic targets. The system consists of three main components: a radar that tracks the incoming threats, a command and control system that calculates the optimal interception point, and a launcher that fires Tamir missiles that explode near the enemy rockets. See Also Related US Army Completes Live Fire Test of Its First Iron Dome Defense System South Korea to Build Its Own 'Iron Dome' Against North Korean Threats How Iron Dome defends Israel? The Iron Dome system has been protecting Israel since 2011 when it was first deployed to counter the rocket attacks from Hezbollah during the Lebanon war. Since then, the system has claimed to have a success rate of 90 percent and has intercepted over 2,000 rockets.However, the latest attack from Hamas has posed a severe challenge to the Iron Dome system. Hamas has been developing its rocket arsenal, increasing its range and accuracy. The group has also adopted a new tactic of firing multiple rockets quickly, known as a Salvo attack, to overwhelm the Iron Dome system and increase the chances of some missiles reaching their targets.The Salvo attack has resulted in some rockets hitting major cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, causing panic and damage. The Iron Dome system has also been stretched to its limits, as it has to fire more Tamir missiles to counter the large number of rockets. Each Tamir missile costs much more than a Hamas rocket, making the cost-benefit analysis of the Iron Dome system more complicated.Here’s a video of Iron Dome at work from CNN.Intelligence lapseAs Reuters reports, the rocket barrage was not the only threat that Israel had to face. In a stunning security breach, Hamas also sent hundreds of gunmen through tunnels and gaps in the border fence into Israeli territory. The gunmen spread into nearby towns and villages, killing civilians and soldiers, seizing security posts and checkpoints, and taking hostages.The ground invasion caught Israel off guard, as Hamas had not anticipated such a bold and well-planned move. The attack resembled the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel was surprised by Syrian and Egyptian forces on two fronts. “It looks quite similar to what happened at that time,” said retired General Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel’s National Security Council2.“This was an intelligence failure; it could not be otherwise,” said Jonathan Panikoff, the U.S. government’s former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East. “It was a security failure, undermining what was thought to be an aggressive and successful layered approach toward Gaza by Israel,” he added.Israel had tried to maintain stability in Gaza by offering Gazans economic incentives and work permits while keeping a tight blockade and the constant threat of airstrikes. But Hamas had used this relative calm to prepare for its massive assault, exploiting Israel’s complacency and overconfidence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, which had boasted of its security credentials and taken a hardline stance towards Hamas, faced criticism and outrage from the public and the opposition for failing to prevent the disaster.Israel has responded to the attack by launching airstrikes on Gaza, targeting Hamas positions and infrastructure. The conflict has escalated into a full-scale war, with both sides exchanging fire and casualties. The international community has urged both sides to cease fire and resume dialogue. However, there seems to be no end in sight for the violence.The Iron Dome system has been hailed as a technological marvel and a lifesaver for Israel. However, it has also been criticized for creating a false sense of security and enabling Israel’s military aggression. The Hamas attack has exposed the limitations and vulnerabilities of the Iron Dome system and the futility of war. No air defense system can guarantee complete protection from rockets, nor can missiles ensure liberation from occupation. The only way to achieve peace and security is through dialogue and diplomacy. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer spaceScientists teach robots to navigate through vegetationGallant ships: 5 underdogs of the seas that punched above their weightAstrophysicists predict a hidden planet in the Kuiper BeltHow smell affects the colors we seeUsing quantum computing to speed up optimization problemsPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100?Slime that can save livesHere's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryWhat makes AI brains tick? A study shows how to find out Job Board