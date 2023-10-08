Watch: Israel’s Iron Dome tested by Hamas’ massive attack

Israel is facing one of the most intense and coordinated attacks from the Gaza Strip, where the militant group Hamas has launched over 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes and infiltrated into Israeli towns with hundreds of gunmen. The attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by Hamas, surprised Israel, which had to activate its Iron Dome system to intercept the incoming projectiles and mobilize its troops to repel the invaders.

Iron Dome System

The Iron Dome system is a sophisticated air defense system that can detect and destroy rockets, mortars, artillery shells, and drones aimed at populated areas or strategic targets. The system consists of three main components: a radar that tracks the incoming threats, a command and control system that calculates the optimal interception point, and a launcher that fires Tamir missiles that explode near the enemy rockets.