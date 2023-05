A sizable, unseen army of contract employees is needed in the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence (AI) to educate AI systems on evaluating data and producing text and visuals.

Despite the acute and never-ending need, these workers and other professionals in the field are paid very little, starting at $15 an hour with no benefits, according to a report by NBC News on Saturday.

"We are grunt workers, but there would be no AI language systems without it," Alexej Savreux, who has worked with startups like OpenAI, the creators of AI-sensation ChatGPT, told NBC.

"You can design all the neural networks you want, [and] you can get all the researchers involved you want, but without labelers, you have no ChatGPT. You have nothing," Savreux expressed.