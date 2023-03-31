This website offers you a random airport every time you visit

Built by Joris Falter, a software developer, the website generates a random airport code, along with the name of the airport, its location, and the name of the city or region where it is located. It runs on a combination of React and NodeJS with a Notion DB.

So, for anyone planning on making a simple website for fun or to test their coding "mettle," this website shows what can be achieved with a little coding workout.

One of the most extraordinary things about it is how quickly you appreciate the vast diversity of airport designs worldwide while sharing some standard features. Part of airport design is planning and building airports that meet the needs of passengers, airlines, and aviation authorities. Running an airport is essential for ensuring passengers and planes are safe, efficient, and comfortable.

The layout of runways, taxiways, and aprons, where planes are parked, loaded, and unloaded, is one of the most important parts of designing an airport. The method of terminal building is also essential, as it affects the flow of passengers, baggage, and cargo through the airport.

The airport's location, the shape of the land around it, and the weather are also things to consider when making an airport. Airports usually have safety features like emergency services, runway lighting, and navigational aids to ensure that planes can take off and land safely.