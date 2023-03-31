This website offers you a random airport every time you visit
If you love to be surprised with random offerings in your day, then you'll love this website.
If you haven't heard about it, this website generates random airports worldwide every time you visit. The website is straightforward, and its main feature is a button labeled "Next," which, when clicked, displays an aerial view and Google Maps location. The website's purpose is unclear, but it is simple to use and a fun site nonetheless.
Built by Joris Falter, a software developer, the website generates a random airport code, along with the name of the airport, its location, and the name of the city or region where it is located. It runs on a combination of React and NodeJS with a Notion DB.
So, for anyone planning on making a simple website for fun or to test their coding "mettle," this website shows what can be achieved with a little coding workout.
Re-Submitted RandomAirport on Show HN https://t.co/7HwSgWxhmX#buildinpublic pic.twitter.com/xSYqSF7Vna— Joris Falter (@JorisFalter) March 31, 2023
One of the most extraordinary things about it is how quickly you appreciate the vast diversity of airport designs worldwide while sharing some standard features. Part of airport design is planning and building airports that meet the needs of passengers, airlines, and aviation authorities. Running an airport is essential for ensuring passengers and planes are safe, efficient, and comfortable.
The layout of runways, taxiways, and aprons, where planes are parked, loaded, and unloaded, is one of the most important parts of designing an airport. The method of terminal building is also essential, as it affects the flow of passengers, baggage, and cargo through the airport.
The airport's location, the shape of the land around it, and the weather are also things to consider when making an airport. Airports usually have safety features like emergency services, runway lighting, and navigational aids to ensure that planes can take off and land safely.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other national aviation authorities have made airports follow several rules and regulations. These rules and regulations are in addition to the physical parts of airport design. Other than that, airport designers, as the website reveals, have pretty much a blank canvas to work with.
A website is a fun tool for travelers looking for new destinations or for aviation enthusiasts who enjoy learning about different airports and their codes. By clicking the "Next" button, users can discover new and exciting airports worldwide. The website is simple and easy to use, making it accessible to many users.
The website is a simple and fun website that generates random airports worldwide. It can be a valuable tool for travelers looking for new and exciting travel destinations or for aviation enthusiasts who enjoy learning about different airports and their codes. It is also great to see that there is still space for fun and basic websites akin to the "Wild West" of the internet of the past.