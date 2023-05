A new web portal has been launched that allows die-hard Star Trek fans (and casual watchers) to explore the bridge of the starship Enterprise from the freedom of their homes. Not only that, but visitors can also experience different bridge designs and layouts for each iteration of the iconic ship throughout time.

The website, Roddenberry.x.io, also allows you to explore other areas of the ship featured within any of the films or TV series throughout time. If that isn't enough, there are also options to explore other Star Trek ships like the Voyager. The website offers 360-degree 3D models of the many Star Trek ship iterations (albeit heavily focused on the Enterprise) and a timeline of the ship's development throughout the franchise's existence. The significance of each design iteration to the "Star Trek" narrative and the production history can all be read in-depth by fans of the program.