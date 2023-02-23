A "Dragon ball" like object has been spotted on a Japanese beach

According to local media reports, the 4.92-foot (1.5-meter) diameter sphere has been the subject of feverish speculation since it washed up on Enshu beach in Hamamatsu, Japan's Pacific coast.

Metal sphere Reuters

At first look, the object does appear to be an unexploded sea mine. Still, Fears that it was a stray mine were dispelled after experts examined the object's interior with X-ray technology and discovered it was hollow.

There is also no evidence that it was involved in espionage by nearby North Korea or China.

The presence of two raised handles on the sphere's surface, indicating that it can be hooked up to something else, led to the more mundane explanation that it is most likely a mooring buoy that had worked loose and floated away.

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat -- but shed no light on what it actually is. pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) February 21, 2023

According to Asahi TV, police began inspecting the ball, which is orangey-brown with darker patches of rust, after a local woman spotted it resting on the sand just meters from the shore while out for a walk earlier this week.

Officers cordoned off the area and called explosives experts dressed in protective gear to investigate further. However, according to reports, authorities are still unsure what the sphere is or where it originated.