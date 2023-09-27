WGA strike called off: Was it a big AI win for writers?

The five-month-long writers' strike against big Hollywood production companies came to an end today(27 September). A tentative agreement has been reached between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Just to be clear, the actors' strike against AMPTP is still ongoing.

The homerun negotiations lasted five days and included the participation of industry bigwigs like Disney CEO Bob Iger and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Some of the key points of contention between AMPTP and WGA were the use of generative artificial intelligence by companies to undermine writers and an increase in writers' pay.