WGA strike called off: Was it a big AI win for writers?AI will not be able to write or rewrite literary material.Sejal Sharma| Sep 27, 2023 11:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 27, 2023 11:03 AM ESTcultureA WGA protesterWikimedia Commons The five-month-long writers' strike against big Hollywood production companies came to an end today(27 September). A tentative agreement has been reached between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).Just to be clear, the actors' strike against AMPTP is still ongoing.The homerun negotiations lasted five days and included the participation of industry bigwigs like Disney CEO Bob Iger and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Some of the key points of contention between AMPTP and WGA were the use of generative artificial intelligence by companies to undermine writers and an increase in writers' pay. There are new provisions in place for both these issues, which is being touted as a big win for WGA, which stood at the picket fence in an organized protest against big production companies like Netflix, Disney, NBC Universal, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros, Amazon, and Apple.AI provisionsThe WGA has dropped a summary of the 94-page Memorandum of Agreement. Valid through May 1, 2026, the two unions have agreed on the following AI provisions.Literary material cannot be written by artificial intelligence and that material will not be considered source material under the MBA. The stipulations mention that "AI-generated material can't be used to undermine a writer's credit or separated rights."Another AI provision is that the writer may choose to take the help of generative AI like ChatGPT but with the production company's consent. However, the companies cannot necessarily require writers to use AI software.Other than that, in a bid to keep everything transparent, the production company also needs to disclose to the writer if the material handed over to them has been generated by AI software.The WGA mentions that the exploitation of writers' material to train AI software is prohibited by MBA or other laws.The last provision certainly rings a familiar bell, given that a number of renowned book authors like George RR Martin and comedian and writer Sarah Silverman have sued ChatGPT for using their books to train its large language models.Increase in pay structureWriters will see a minimum compensation increase of 18%, provided that the film has budgeted at least $30 million, plus a 26% increase in residual base. Another big win is the data transparency in regard to viewership on streaming platforms and for tying up additional payments when the show performs well.According to the deal, streaming services will have to submit viewership data, domestic and international, to WGA. From next year onward, the production companies will pay an additional sum of money for any show or film that has been viewed by 20% or more of the streaming platform's domestic subscribers in the first 90 days of release.Actors strike still ongoingThe SAG-AFTRA strike, which includes the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, started on July 13 this year and is still ongoing after unsuccessful contract negotiations with the AMPTP.Congratulating WGA, SAG-AFTRA said, "Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand."