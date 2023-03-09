What are Carbon Credits? Can they help make a sustainable planet?

Before we get there, here are a few basics of the system.

What are Carbon Credits?

A carbon credit is a type of certificate or permit that allows the owner to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. For example, one credit may allow the emission of one ton of carbon dioxide.

Carbon credits are generally created by governments as part of a 'cap and trade' program. Governments limit the amount of greenhouse gases organizations, or certain industries can emit by placing a cap on them.

Organizations are given a set number of credits, which decline over time. Organizations that bring their emissions below the cap can sell their excess credits on the carbon compliance market.

For example, the European Union (EU) has an Emissions Trading System (ETS) that allows companies to buy carbon credits from other companies; and California runs its own cap-and-trade program for businesses located in the state.

So any organization with excess credits can sell them to other organizations who are looking to offset their emissions to achieve "net zero" emissions.

Carbon credits were devised to create a financial incentive for companies to reduce their carbon emissions; they represent a reduction in GHGs released into the atmosphere. The system allows those that cannot easily reduce emissions to continue operating, but at a higher financial cost.

What are carbon offsets?

Carbon offsets involve the removal of carbon from the atmosphere and are used as an indirect way of reducing emissions from a project or activity when it is not possible to do so directly.

A traveler cannot choose the airplane she/he is traveling in not to generate emissions during the journey. However, she/he can offset their share of emissions by paying for activities like new tree planting drives in a local community.

Similarly, large organizations generating tons of carbon emissions may be limited by technologies available in the market to reduce their carbon footprint.