Pear Ring: The social experiment that wants to end dating apps
News outlets are beating the drums about the Pear Ring, dubbed the world's biggest social experiment. Millions of people have reportedly joined this experiment that wants to end the culture of dating apps. But what is the Pear Ring, who should get one, and what are the likely outcomes of wearing it? Here are some answers.
According to its website, The Pear Ring is the opposite of engagement rings. Wearing one signals to others that an individual is single and looking to strike up a relationship. The website also claims that this is a real-life social experiment live in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Canada, and Australia and will be launched in other countries soon.
The next big dating app is...— Justine Moore (@venturetwins) April 6, 2023
A green ring that signals that you're single?💍
Pear Ring launched two weeks ago and now has nearly 150k followers on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/UTV1wRQ7au
Why does one need a Pear Ring?
Dating apps have been the more accessible option for many individuals who find it hard to strike up conversations as the algorithms have been doing the hard work of matching people up. However, the chances of finding the right person have been low, even with the technology. Instead, the apps have further increased the likelihood of experiencing social anxiety and compounded the risks of having eating disorders among users, studies have shown.
The Pear Ring experiment attempts to move people away from the apps and help them make real-life connections. By wearing the green-colored ring, an individual makes known their availability for dating in the real world, increasing their chances of being hit up at the gym, bar, train, restaurant, wedding, or almost anywhere where more humans are around.
The experiment aims to allow people to talk and make connections more organically after signaling they are available. Although that sounds like a decent suggestion, it also costs nearly US$25 for the green circle shipped from a Shopify store in Canada.
With millions of rings already sold, one could argue that the ring is simply the insertion of consumerism in an activity that would have happened anyway. Moreover, wearing the ring gives others more authority to approach the person than empowering the wearer themselves.
The website also states that the ring gives the wearer access to World's First Singles Festival whenever it is held. However, not everybody is convinced.
Comments on social media accounts have pointed out the possibilities of how women who wear the ring might be solicited more often. On the other hand, men may not even buy the ring and simply seek ring-wearing women in their neighborhood and be more weird than usual.
Others have suggested that those wanting to date could approach an individual and ask whether a ring was involved.
Guess a Do Not Disturb ring, with a one-press 911 dial, would help many people instead.