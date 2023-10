The concept of the 15-minute city represents a way to make large cities more liveable and sustainable.

Like much else, conspiracy theorists have used the concept to suggest that government wants to take more control over our lives.

But the 15-minute city is really a way for citizens to take back control.

Imagine a world where you don’t have to use a car to get to work every day. But you don’t have to get up earlier to catch the bus either. No matter what you do for a living, your workplace is always a 15-minute walk or bike ride away from you.

Now, imagine that it’s not only your workplace but also the park, the hospital, the grocery store, your children’s school, etc. You’re never more than 15 minutes away from the destinations that are most essential for urban dwellers.

This is the dream of the 15-minute city — an urban planning concept that professor Carlos Moreno first proposed in 2016 and which has acquired relevance in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.