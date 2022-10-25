WhatsApp is having severe outages right now. What's going on?

Billions of WhatsApp users worldwide are currently having serious problems sending messages o making calls. Meta is working on it, but otherwise no one knows the cause.
Christopher McFadden
| Oct 25, 2022
Created: Oct 25, 2022
culture
whatsapp-down.jpg

If you're having trouble sending messages or calling people on WhatsApp, it's not your phone; the service is currently unavailable. Meta has confirmed that they are having outages across the globe and are hurridly working to fix the problem.

WhatsApp currently has around 2 billion users worldwide, most of who cannot use the service today.

Related

According to most reports, the issue appears to have started at around 7:45 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), and many people still can't use the service and are complaining that their accounts are offline. Downdetector, a site that tracks outages like his, is currently reporting that thousands of problems with WhatsApp have been logged every minute since the problem began.

In addition to the many reports on Downdetector, users have also taken to social media to talk about how upset they are about the outage.

Some are even making light of the situation.

This is a developing story; IE will keep you updated if any significant changes are reported.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium

This ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's how

Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted robotic eyes on a golf cart - to reduce accidents by self-driving vehicles. Did it work?

Deena Theresa | 9/24/2022
Researchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
innovationpremiumResearchers develop bioengineered cornea that can restore sight to the blind and visually impaired
Deena Theresa| 8/11/2022
This 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard
innovationpremiumThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard
Deena Theresa| 8/17/2022
More Stories
transportation
The world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia now wants to sell over 150k EVs by 2026
Can Emir| 10/24/2022
innovation
premiumThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
Deena Theresa| 9/14/2022
health
For the first time, researchers inhibited a cancer-causing gene's function to cure cancer
Mert Erdemir| 10/26/2022