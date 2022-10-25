WhatsApp is having severe outages right now. What's going on?
If you're having trouble sending messages or calling people on WhatsApp, it's not your phone; the service is currently unavailable. Meta has confirmed that they are having outages across the globe and are hurridly working to fix the problem.
WhatsApp currently has around 2 billion users worldwide, most of who cannot use the service today.
According to most reports, the issue appears to have started at around 7:45 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), and many people still can't use the service and are complaining that their accounts are offline. Downdetector, a site that tracks outages like his, is currently reporting that thousands of problems with WhatsApp have been logged every minute since the problem began.
In addition to the many reports on Downdetector, users have also taken to social media to talk about how upset they are about the outage.
Some are even making light of the situation.
Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS— Sam Chege SC (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022
This is a developing story; IE will keep you updated if any significant changes are reported.
