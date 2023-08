WhatsApp's online Web application now comes with a screen lock to enhance user security when accessing their messages. Currently only available to WhatsApp Web beta users, the new feature will block unauthorized access to the app without knowing the account password. The screen lock feature was first announced last year but is now officially being rolled out.

Great for security

The company, owned by Meta, has announced that the upgrade will be made available once again to those who have enrolled in the Beta program. "Last year, we shared an article regarding the screen lock option, a feature for WhatsApp Desktop Beta," WhatsApp reported in a blog post.