The White House has said that it will conduct a listening session with workers to understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has on them, Reuters reported.

Even though the explosion of AI technology on the technology scene is barely a few months old, employers in the U.S. have already begun using the technology to monitor workers. This includes the use of automated technologies for surveillance, monitoring, and evaluation.

The White House allocates investments in various technology sectors and it now wants to know the impact of AI on workers, when it looks poised to radically change the nature of work. A report from Goldman Sachs earlier this year suggested that AI could affect 80 percent of jobs in the U.S. and E.U.