With Christopher Nolan's epic new movie, 'Oppenheimer', releasing this week, July 21, we take a look at the real "father of the atomic bomb."

Julius Robert Oppenheimer played a key role in the Manhattan Project, which began in 1942, leading to the development of the first nuclear bomb near the end of WWII.

Later in life, he expressed regret over his role in the development of such a powerful weapon – Nolan, in fact, recently went on record stating artificial intelligence developers today are facing their "Oppenheimer moment".

He's been called a fool by Albert Einstein and has also been cited as the first person to predict the existence of black holes. Here are a few facts about the real man behind the atomic bomb.