New evidence asserts why ancient Egyptians used mummification, and it's not what you think

As reported in LiveScience, the museum's curator Campbell Price said that Victorian academics came to the incorrect conclusion that ancient Egyptians preserved their deceased in a manner akin to how one would keep fish, which gave rise to the Western concept. The main substance was salt.

"The idea was that you preserve fish to eat at some future time," Price also added. "So, they assumed that what was being done to the human body was the same as the treatment for fish."

Ancient Egyptian mummies. ZU_09/iStock

They used "natron" to preserve them.

The salty material utilized by the ancient Egyptians was not the same salt used to preserve the daily catch. This naturally occurring mineral, also known as natron, which is a mixture of sodium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride, and sodium sulfate, was common near lake beds near the Nile and was a crucial component in mummification.

"We also know that natron was used in temple rituals [and applied to] the statues of gods," Price said to LiveScience. "It was used for cleansing,"

"Look at frankincense and myrrh — they're in the Christian story of Jesus and were gifts from the three wise men," Price said. "In ancient Egyptian history, we've found that they were also appropriate gifts for a god."

"Senetjer" or "to make divine"

Price also gave information about ancient Egyptians' approach to divinity.

"Even the word for incense in ancient Egyptian was 'senetjer and literally means 'to make divine.' When you're burning incense in a temple, that's appropriate because that's the house of a god and makes the space divine. But then, when you're using incense resins on the body, you're making the body divine and into a godly being. You're not necessarily preserving it."