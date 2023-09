Americans, at times, seem particularly obsessed with aliens and UFOs (UAPs), compared to other nations.

While studies show the interest in UFOs is actually widespread around the world, there are some differences.

To explain why, we spoke with Professors Avi Loeb and Edward Guinan about UFO hunting.

Is there life on other planets? Are we alone in the universe or is it actually teeming with alien life and, if so, what does this alien life want from us? These types of questions have been intriguing humans for far longer than we may think.

In fact, the Syrian author Lucian of Samosata wrote what is often considered the first science fiction book in the second century AD. His “True Story” involved an interplanetary war being fought on the Moon.

Arguably, no society appears to be as obsessed with alien encounters and UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) as the United States. Americans love alien stories, pumping out an inordinate amount of cultural products dedicated to them — movies, books, tv, radio shows, podcasts, you name it.