Why blockchain will remain a big deal in 2023 and beyond

Web 3.0 and its emphasis on decentralization, token-based economies, NFTs, and the metaverse, rests on blockchain technology. New cryptocurrencies spring up every day, and crypto trading solutions like Dash 2 Trade promise a reliable algorithm that will help traders decipher what tokens to invest in. While it’s undeniable that cryptocurrency assets are still extremely risky investments and are reeling from some heavy losses, including those based on fraud, the industry isn’t done just yet. And if market cycle theories are anything to go by, we can assume that when assets are bearish (in decline), the most likely direction they will go – at some point in the future – is up. Let’s explore some of the reasons why blockchain will likely still be a big deal in 2023.

Improvement in regulation

Regulation of cryptocurrencies has generally been a significant problem. Numerous regulators were compelled to intervene to fill regulatory gaps surrounding crypto assets due to the rising acceptance and illegitimate usage of these assets and the threat this brings to global financial stability. There have been substantial advancements in the sector in 2022. As an illustration, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in the U.S. has enhanced the penalties against cryptocurrency under the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN). This year, the authorities sanctioned the biggest darknet market, Hydra, and two cryptocurrency mixers, Bitblender and Tornado Cash. Since the FTX crisis, the push for regulatory control of crypto assets has expanded and will probably continue to do so in 2023. Regulators will probably pay greater attention to Web 3.0 in 2023, especially considering the buzz surrounding DeFi and NFTs. For instance, to promote web 3.0, the Japanese government approved plans for a digital transformation strategy and established a Web 3.0 office under the Digital Ministry.

Web 3.0 will play an important role

Since its inception, the internet has continuously developed and now boasts more than 5 billion active users, or around 63% of the world's population. The initial phase of the internet, sometimes known as the static web, in which most online sites were read-only and lacked interactive features, is long past. The dynamic web, also known as web 2.0, has replaced web 1.0.