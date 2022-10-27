Why do we pay for electricity? What the energy price rise reveals about the market

If this were to come true, it could effectively mean that power would be so cheap that we wouldn't need meters to monitor who has used how much and could perhaps move to a system of flat monthly payments. While this might sound like a Utopian dream to many, to know if this will ever turn into reality, we need to first understand why we pay for power in the first place.

Why do we pay for electricity?

Electricity bills do not really need an introduction. We receive them every month and pay them off diligently without much thought. In simple terms, your bill is the amount of electricity you have consumed in a given month multiplied by what it has cost the utility company to produce it, plus a little (or a lot of) profit.

The cost of producing electricity varies depending on the fuel used. Depending on where you live, coal or natural gas might be the cheapest way to do so, or, if available, nuclear power or renewables may be the cheapest in terms of price per unit.

However, utility companies also build infrastructures such as high-tension wires and substations that are required to bring the power generated at a power plant to your home or office. At times, components of this distribution network may break down or need replacement as they approach their end of life. These costs, as well as overheads such as payroll and office costs, also need to be paid for and are recovered from customers under the heads of transmission and distribution charges. These are smaller fixed charges that you see in your bill every month or are included in your unit pricing.