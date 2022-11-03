Elon Musk’s Twitter needs to make a ton of money very quickly. Here’s why

A week of upheavals at Twitter

Soon after Musk signed the dotted line, he fired the then-CEO, Parag Aggarwal, and the top brass at Twitter, reducing the board to just one member: himself. With the company going private with his acquisition, Musk was to report to no one and ordered a string of changes at Twitter.

With fears of massive layoffs looming large, Musk asked engineers and managers at his company to put in 84-hour workweeks to bring his ideas to reality, Business Insider said in a report. Musk's idea of monetizing the verification status met some serious opposition on the social media site, and the CEO by default publicly considered reducing the subscription fee, which was then finalized.

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Additionally, Musk is also looking at a reboot of the short video sharing service Vine, and has proposed a paywall for videos and an option to pay and get into people's direct messages, The Verge reported.

Interestingly, earlier this year, as a potential buyer of Twitter, Elon Musk had a ton of problems with the number of spam/ fake accounts on the platform. However, as the CEO, he seems the least bit worried about them and is focused on human users and making money off them.

Why is Musk so bent on monetizing Twitter?

Back in April, Musk told a TED audience that his Twitter acquisition was never about the economics and that he believed in the platform's ability to be the town square of the digital world. So have the six months between his initial offer and actual acquisition changed his mind?