Renaissance artists added egg yolk to their paint. Here's why

“It is usually assumed that traditional Old Masters’ oil paints only contain oil as a binding medium, possibly with varying additions of some resins. However, also proteins have been detected in oil paints by Sandro Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, and other Italian Renaissance masters, as well as in Northern oil paintings, e.g., late medieval Cologne paintings, and those by Albrecht Dürer, Johannes Vermeer, Rembrandt, and many others,” write the authors in their paper.

“So far, it is difficult to decide where and when egg additives to oil paints have been used because oil paints are often not analyzed for small amounts of proteins to minimize sample size, analytical time, and cost.”

The researchers discovered that the artists added egg yolk to aid their artwork and combat issues with humidity, surface wrinkling, and yellowing. The discovery may now aid in the conservation and preservation of some Old Master artwork.

The researchers found that water uptake from humid environments can be suppressed when the egg proteins form a thin layer around the pigment particles. The substance was also found to provide stiff paints with strong impasto and prevent surface wrinkling during drying.

Finally, the antioxidants found within egg yolk also help prevent yellowing when drying by slowing down the reaction between oxygen and oil components to reduce solid film formation.

“This holistic study combines knowledge from conservation science, rheology, and analytical chemistry to understand in which various ways Old Masters like Botticelli, da Vinci, or Rembrandt might have used proteinaceous binders to modify oil paints to create their artworks,” concluded the authors in their study.