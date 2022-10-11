William Shatner says Blue Origin spaceflight filled him with ‘grief’ — here’s why

The intense grief of William Shatner's spaceflight

Shatner flew to suborbital space aboard one of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets in October last year — you can watch a video of the entire mission below. In the new book, the 91-year-old actor known for playing the iconic role of Captain Kirk in "Star Trek" describes the surprising reaction he had while traveling to space for the first time.

"I love the mystery of the universe," he writes, as per a book excerpt shared with Variety. "All of that has thrilled me for years… but when I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold... all I saw was death."

Shatner, who broke the record for the oldest person to fly to space during his flight, continues, writing that "my trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral. It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered. The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness."

"Everything I had thought was wrong," Shatner adds, "everything I had expected to see was wrong. I had a different experience, because I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound."

What is the Overview Effect?

One of the main selling points for Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and other space tourism firm, is their ability to allow passengers to experience the Overview Effect.