In a world first, wind and solar met 10% of global electricity demand

“New spikes in coal generation are a troubling sign for the economy, our health, and the fight against climate change. This report should be a rallying cry to leaders around the world that the transition to clean energy requires bigger and bolder actions, including actions that empower nations that have contributed the least to climate change – but bear many of its worst consequences – to make progress tackling it,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions, and Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

A great leap forward for renewables in a decade

Wind and solar combination made up 10.5% of nearly 3,000 terawatt-hours of electricity generated in 2021. Solar projects' contribution to the total energy demand increased to 3.7 percent, while wind set the bar higher to 6.8 percent. Compared to a decade ago, it's a fantastic increase as the two types of technologies combined accounted for less than 1 percent of total electricity production.

Broadly, 39 percent of all power produced worldwide in 2021 was carbon-free, while hydro and nuclear met just over a quarter of the world's electricity demand.

“Renewables are now the default choice for most countries looking to add or even replace power-generating capacity,” said Luiza Demôro, head of energy transitions at BloombergNEF. “This is no longer due to mandates or subsidies, but simply because these technologies are more often the most cost-competitive.”