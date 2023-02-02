Elon Musk says wind and solar will solve sustainable energy for Earth

The report on which Musk was commenting, on the other hand, highlights how Europe moved toward greener and cleaner energy solutions in 2022 and produced 22 percent of its electricity needs from wind and solar. This shift had come at a time when the continent was expected to shift its energy dependence to coal in the face of an energy crisis.

2022: The year of the energy crisis in Europe

Europe's troubles with energy security began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February. Cutting off imports would be risking blackouts for European countries, most of which were heavily dependent on Russian gas. However, continuing to purchase the gas would also be aiding in Russia's advances toward Kyiv.

As summer began, the continent faced its worst drought in 500 years. Rivers dried up, and the possibility of generating hydro energy also evaporated into thin air. Supply from nuclear power plants also suffered as sites in France were shut down for maintenance while some had to cut production after rivers that cooled them dried up.

To fill in the deficit, as much as 22 million tonnes of coal were bought, Euronews reported. However, only a third of it was actually used for electricity generation from wind, and solar stepped up.

The solar policy pays dividends

When it really mattered, it was the long-term policy of governments that worked rather than the reflexive buying of fossil fuel. According to the analysis of the clean energy think tank Ember, solar energy grew by 24 percent in 2022 alone, saving the continent around $10 billion in gas import bills.